Johnny Sibilly, Mason Gooding, Roberto Portales, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Johnny Sibilly in his undies, Mason Gooding and a rock, Roberto Portales hits up the spa, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Adam Demos

Arthur Nory

Broderick Hunter

Cristiano Ronaldo

Joseph Baena

Mauricio Henao

Wonho

Keiynan Lonsdale

Evan Lamicella

Johnny Sibilly

Mason Gooding

Roberto Portales

