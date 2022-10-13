Christopher Meloni admits he’s been ‘a big fan of nudity since I was a child’: ‘Sense of freedom’

Published by

Christopher Meloni has become a sex symbol over the past few years, especially after he starred in a Peloton ad that showed him working out completely naked.

“Look, I am a big fan of nudity. I always have been, always, since I was a child. I think it’s a sense of freedom,” the actor dished, adding that the commercial, which was produced by Ryan Reynolds, was “really funny.”

“It was rather cheeky — no pun intended — and kind of bold,” he shared. “We’re a little uptight in this country over that whole thing. How many nudist beaches do we have? Who doesn’t love a good nudist beach? I do. I went nude in Spain.”

The handsome hunk, who is married to Sherman Williams, previously gushed about flaunting his physique.

“I work out naked. It’s my gym,” he said. “I can do whatever I want. And I don’t black out the window. And I’m OK with that. My wife is not.”

These days, Meloni is back on the small screen, as he’s returned toLaw & Order: Special Victims Unitalongside his pal Mariska Hargitay, and he’s also been making a comeback as a sexy man, despite being in his 60s.

“It’s a second act to a certain degree,” he said of new fame. “It’s a gas. It’s fun. I don’t know, has anyone else been crowned Zaddy? Once it’s bestowed upon you, you have to just ride that horse as long as you can.”

The TV star, who shares Sophia, 21, and Dante, 18, with his wife, revealed that his brood thinks his new title is hilarious.

“My wife, she’s lovely, she gets it. Meaning she’s like, ‘Eh, whatever.’ My kids, on the other hand, invariably once a month, it’s ‘Really? Really?'” he quipped. “Their friends will send them a meme that’s come out or whatever.”

“But I think secretly in their hearts, they get it,” he added. “It’s cool, because we all have a good goof with it. My children’s friends bust my chops, but it’s all fun. It’s an honor.”

As OK! previously reported, Meloni’s new body might be going to his head.

“Chris always thought he was the cat’s meow, but now his head has gotten even bigger,” a source told OK!. “He looks great and he knows it, judging by the way he struts around and admires his reflection.”

