Socialite Life
Now Reading
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — ‘Courtside Conundrum’ (TV Talk)
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — ‘Courtside Conundrum’ (TV Talk)

by
October 13, 2022
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

As a consumer of way too much television, I am sharing my thoughts on a few of my favorite TV shows. Here are a few of my miusings [sic] regarding the “Courtside Conundrum” from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City:

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The episode kicked off where we left off the last episode, the women are at dinner and Whitney is revealing that she was abused as a child. I’m not going to rehash this episode since it was a bit much.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
  • Whitney needs to get some professional help. “Hillers” are good and all, but it sounds like you have some serious wounds to heal.
  • Heather Gay is a national treasure. “I’d give a blowjob for a burger, my bar’s pretty low.”
  • Meredith’s lawyering skills do come in handy when relaying the facts.
  • I sincerely hope that whoever Lisa Barlow allegedly blew for Utah Jazz tickets was not watching the episode because she called him (and the accusations) “disgusting” about a trillion times.
  • A drunk Whitney should NOT be the messenger, because whenever a drunk Whitney is the messenger, things go horribly wrong.
  • Lisa Barlow really, really loves her Dior boots.
  • Jen Shah is still professing her innocence.
  • With an episode ending with a “Fuck you” from Heather Gay, the next episode looks to be as juicy as this one was.
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top