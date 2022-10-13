The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — ‘Courtside Conundrum’ (TV Talk)

As a consumer of way too much television, I am sharing my thoughts on a few of my favorite TV shows. Here are a few of my miusings [sic] regarding the “Courtside Conundrum” from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City:

The episode kicked off where we left off the last episode, the women are at dinner and Whitney is revealing that she was abused as a child. I’m not going to rehash this episode since it was a bit much.

Whitney needs to get some professional help. “Hillers” are good and all, but it sounds like you have some serious wounds to heal.

Heather Gay is a national treasure. “I’d give a blowjob for a burger, my bar’s pretty low.”

Meredith’s lawyering skills do come in handy when relaying the facts.

I sincerely hope that whoever Lisa Barlow allegedly blew for Utah Jazz tickets was not watching the episode because she called him (and the accusations) “disgusting” about a trillion times.

A drunk Whitney should NOT be the messenger, because whenever a drunk Whitney is the messenger, things go horribly wrong.

Lisa Barlow really, really loves her Dior boots.

Jen Shah is still professing her innocence.

With an episode ending with a “Fuck you” from Heather Gay, the next episode looks to be as juicy as this one was.

