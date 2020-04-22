Celebrity

OMFG, JoJo Siwa Took Off Her Bow in TikTok Challenge!

By Michael Prieve 2
JoJo Siwa Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals Photo via Getty Images

On Tuesday, April 21, 16-year-old media personality JoJo Siwa posted a TikTok video for her 18 million followers trying on a bunch of colorful and eclectic outfits with her hair styled in a high ponytail.

The Los Angeles resident also swapped out her hair bow for every outfit change to show off some of her fun prints.

But in the last few seconds of the clip, the social media star debuted a simple black graphic T-shirt and ditched the bow and ponytail completely, revealing her wavy hair.

@itsjojosiwa

ayyyyyy

♬ original sound – itsjojosiwa

Naturally, fans freaked out over Siwa’s au naturel locks and low-key ensemble. “OMG THE DAY HAS FINALLY COME,” said an ecstatic follower.” Another wrote, “wait omg this is a historical moment — no ponytail.”

JoJo Siwa Took Off Her Bow in Tik Tok Challenge

The moment was short-lived, however, as Siwa followed up with a dancing TikTok right after with her bow and braided updo firmly back in place. “Don’t be shy let the hair down,” one commenter wrote.

