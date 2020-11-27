Socialite Life
Now Reading
Justin Timberlake buys a wheelchair-accessible van for teen with cerebral palsy — WATCH
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Justin Timberlake buys a wheelchair-accessible van for teen with cerebral palsy — WATCH

by
November 27, 2020
Justin Timberlake Variety's Celebratory Brunch Event For Awards Nominees Benefitting Motion Picture Television Fund - Arrivals
Getty Images

Justin Timberlake came to the rescue for a Morristown, Tennessee teen with cerebral palsy.

Jake Stitt, known in the community for making his neighbors smile with a sign asking them to honk if they’re happy, was in desperate need of a wheelchair-accessible van. The community has rallied together to raise money for him, but they were still behind on the funds needed.

That’s when famous singer-songwriter and actor Justin Timberlake stepped up and helped out.

Timberlake had a video chat with Jake Wednesday to tell him the news.

“You inspire me, Jake,” Timberlake told him. “You’ve gotta keep that going! You guys have got to use this van to honk all over town!”

Jake’s dad, a military veteran, is his sole caregiver and is losing function in his hands. The new van will help them with that.

See Also
Adam Levine
Maroon 5 Return With ‘Nobody’s Love,’ Watch As Adam Levine Smokes a Joint and Sings About Love

Plus, all the money raised for the van is going to the family.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Amelia Gray Hamlin says she’s ‘thankful’ for Scott Disick

Justin Timberlake buys a wheelchair-accessible van for teen with cerebral palsy — WATCH

Courteney Cox recreates Friends turkey head dance — WATCH

Halle Berry responds to LisaRaye McCoy’s bedroom claims: ‘Ask my man’

Zachary Quinto, Harry Styles, Channing Tatum, and more Insta Snaps

Justin Bieber says ‘Changes’ is ‘unmistakably an R&B album’ and not pop and more headlines

Meghan Markle reveals she suffered a miscarriage in July

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X