Katy Perry Down! Singer Collapses After Gas Leak

In a clip of Sunday’s American Idol episode, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are forced to pause auditions due to a gas leak that could be potentially dangerous.

Video shows Katy asking fellow judges Lionel and Luke: “Do you guys smell gas?” Luke responds “Propane” as Katy adds: “It’s getting intense.”

Luke then worryingly adds: “We’re getting heavy propane” before Lionel suggests it’s a “leak.” Katy then starts feeling a little woozy and says: “I have a slight headache from it. Oh it’s bad, it’s really bad.”

As sirens are heard blaring in the background, the studio is quickly evacuated as Luke informs viewers: “This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak.” But the fumes appear too much for Katy as she dramatically collapses on the ground after declaring: “I’m not feeling good.”

Last week Katy appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live with her fellow American Idol panelists, with all attention turning to the pop star and her upcoming nuptials to Orlando Bloom.

Asked whether she would be inviting Lionel and Luke to her wedding, Katy gasped: “I can’t afford them! It’s gonna be a small wedding! Let’s just say they’re on the B-list!”

“But you know what, it’s so funny, I’m actually like a, not a Bridezilla, I call myself a Bridechilla. I’m like, I’m kinda chill but I am one of those girls where I got engaged February 14th and then I booked the place February 19th. I took it very seriously!”

