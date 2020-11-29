Socialite Life
Meet Instagram Hottie Ken Bek
November 29, 2020
Ken Bek
Ken Bek/Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieKen Bek!

According to his Instagram profile, Ken is all about fitness, fashion and lifestyle. He’s Danish and currently is located in Hong Kong. He works as a model and personal trainer, so hit him up for a session.

Ken Bek, who was born on May 1, 1993, can list model Wilson Cheung and actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson amongst his 226,000 followers.

Enjoy These Pics of Ken Bek

