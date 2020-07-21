Socialite Life
KJ Apa Bursts Into Tears After Pulling Metal Shard From Eye
July 21, 2020

July 21, 2020
I feel for you KJ. This is one of my worst nightmares. Riverdale star KJ Apa got emotional after puncturing his eye.

“A shard of metal got stuck in my eyeball,” he captioned the video posted to Instagram on Monday.

The 23-year-old actor was recorded removing the sharp fragment from his eye with a Q-tip. After being told he had successfully pulled the piece of metal out, he told his friends he believed something was still in his eye.

“You got the piece out, bro. That’s the piece that was fucking in your eye, dude,” his friend, hairstylist Jason Schneidman, replies.

READ MORE: Check Out the Latest KJ Apa News

“That’s just a hole?” he asks in total shock, before laughing once and then immediately breaking down in tears. Seconds later, the video cuts out.

Soon after, Apa updated fans with an Instagram Story.

“Quick update, the eye is good. I’m seeing a doctor tomorrow, my appointment’s at 8 o’clock,” he said. “I just want to say thanks for all the support. I appreciate it a lot. My eye’s fine, but there could be some more metal shards in there rusting away in my eyeball, so, I just wanted to say a quick thank you.”

