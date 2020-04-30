Kristin Cavallari Claims Jay Cutler Blocking Her From Buying Home

This is going to make for such a juicy episode of Very Cavallari!

Kristin Cavallari is accusing her estranged husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, of blocking her from purchasing a new home amid their divorce.

The Very Cavallari reality star alleged in court documents obtained by E! News (her reality show airs on E!), that the former NFL quarterback told her “his attorney was going to tell their business manager to not release the funds,” which she claims was his way of “punishing” her.

She claims things were bad enough in the marriage late last year that she started house hunting and found something she liked, and Jay “never objected” to the idea. And while she halted the process to give the marriage one more chance, she’s now ready to move on – but he won’t let her.

Kristin alleges Jay started being petty with cash in March when they got back from the Bahamas, insisting he told her he would not release the funds she needed for the house. She thinks that was his way of “punishing” her.

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari attend Michigan Avenue Magazine’s Fall Fashion Issue Celebration With Kristin Cavallari at W Chicago Lakeshore on September 9, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Michigan Avenue Magazine)

They also appear to be having disagreements on child custody arrangements, with the former The Hills star claiming Jay tried to intimidate her into accepting a custody arrangement she deemed “unfavorable” – and told her he wouldn’t leave the Tennessee home they currently share.

Kristin claims living under the same roof with Jay creates a bad environment for their three kids, because he’s constantly trying to pick fights with her in front of them.

Cutler filed for divorce on April 21, citing “irreconcilable differences” while Cavallari made her own filing Friday, citing “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct.”

Cavallari began dating the ex-Chicago Bears quarterback in 2010, and they wed in June 2013. They share sons Camden, seven, and Jaxon, five, and daughter Saylor, four.

