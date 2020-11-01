Socialite Life
Lance Bass, Chad White, Nick Jonas, and more Insta Snaps
Lance Bass, Chad White, Nick Jonas, and more Insta Snaps

by
November 1, 2020
Lance Bass
Lance Bass/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Lance Bass is spot on, Chad White is ready for some football, Nick Jonas knows how to lounge and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Darren Criss

View this post on Instagram

#HalloweenAtHome part 1

A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on

Jaymes Vaughan

Nico Tortorella

Garrett Clayton

Ian Somerhalder

Evan Antin

Sam Heughan

Ronen Rubinstein

Matt Bomer

Lance Bass

Maluma

Joe Jonas

Nick Jonas

Jared Leto

Chad White

View this post on Instagram

Work. play. sleep. [Repeat]

A post shared by Chad White (@chadwhite21) on

Richard Madden

View this post on Instagram

Spooky season 💀

A post shared by Richard Madden (@maddenrichard) on

Socialite Life

