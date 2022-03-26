Lee Pace, Dylan Efron, Mason Gooding, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Lee Pace celebrates another birthday, Dylan Efron with his brother Zac, Mason Gooding is looking serious, it is a leg day for Dwayne Johnson, Arthur Nory hits the beach, Cheyenne Jackson blows, Bruno Alcantara in his undies, and more Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy, all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Bowen Yang

Chris Lowell

Simu Liu

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa

David Hernandez

Maluma

Ross Butler

Wilson Cruz

Ricky Martin

Lee Pace

Dylan Efron

Mason Gooding

Dwayne Johnson

Arthur Nory

Cheyenne Jackson

Bruno Alcantara

