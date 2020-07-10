Lil Nas X has shared a snippet of a new song on social media.

The ‘Old Town Road’ rap sensation took to Twitter to share 38 seconds of the track, which is seemingly called ‘Call Me By Your Name’, as he captioned the video of himself lip-syncing along to the tune just that.

He simply wrote: “Call Me by Your Name”, and added the telephone and love heart exclamation mark emojis.

The 21-year-old star – who came out in July 2019 – talks about a boy he’s talking to for the first time on the song, which is seemingly a homage to the Timotheé Chalamet and Armie Hammer film.

That Time Helen Mirren Chased Away An Angry Bear

Helen Mirren attends the premiere of Disney’s “Aladdin” on May 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Dame Helen Mirren chased away an angry bear.

The Queen star saw the North American black bear wander into the garden of her Lake Tahoe home and she quickly managed to send it away.

Of the encounter with the animal – which can grow to 6ft tall and weigh 30 stone – she told Marc Maron‘s WTF podcast:

”I saw a bear the other day! A great big black bear came by and stole all my bird food. I went out and I said, ‘Bad bear! Bad, naughty bear! Very naughty bear!’ He sort of looked at me and lumbered off. He was a big black bear. Funnily enough, I was just reading a book – a little pamphlet – about wildlife up here. They were saying what to do if you encounter a bear – if it’s looking aggressively at you and hunching its back and looking like it’s about to charge, they said you make yourself look as big as possible, if you can grab a stick, make yourself look big. And then it literally said, ‘And then shout: Bad bear! Bad bear!”’

Listen to the Helen Mirren interview with WTF with Marc Maron here.

■ Exciting news Better Things fans! FX confirmed a season 5 renewal for Better Things, on which Pamela Adlon executive produces, writes, directs and stars. She also signed a sweet a new overall deal with FX Productions. (Deadline)

■ Say what? Katy Perry and Taylor Swift might actually be cousins. (Billboard)

■ Lady Gaga has been named the new face of Valentino‘s forthcoming perfume, Voce Viva. (Just Jared)

■ The 2020 edition of Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Issue makes history, with the casting of Valentina Sampaio, the first transgender model to grace the issue’s coveted pages. (Curt and Frank)

■ For some reason, Elon Musk may be having a change of heart with his endorsement of Kanye West for president. (Daily Mail)

■ Well! Pro tennis player Milos Drakulic is naked! (OMG BLOG)

■ After calling in to Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show on Thursday night, President Donald Trump said doctors were “very surprised” when he recently passed a cognitive test. (Towleroad)

■ Jessica Simpson just turned 40 and she can still fit into her jeans from 14 years ago.

■ Oh, how I miss Carl Reiner.

"As you wish." ❤️ In his final performance, Carl Reiner shares a special goodbye with his son Rob as part of the fan-film version of The Princess Bride: https://t.co/ykEQy1KN5w pic.twitter.com/EgE4djHvRh — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 10, 2020

■ Sarah Paulson seems to have a “connection issue when asked about Lea Michele.

■ Deacon Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s son, releases his first single “Long Run,” featuring Nina Nesbitt.

■ Any Britney Spears muffin taster takers?

■ It turns out the Kevin Bacon sucks at playing “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon.”

■ Who’s ready for some Katy Perry pop? Listen to her new song, “Smile.”

