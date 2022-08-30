Socialite Life
Lil Nas X, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Manu Rios, and more Insta Snaps
Lil Nas X, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Manu Rios, and more Insta Snaps

by
August 30, 2022
Lil Nas X
Photo via Lil Nas X/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Lil Nas X shows how it is done at the 2022 MTV VMAs, Taylor Zakhar Perez and some melon, Manu Rios takes a walk, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Chad Michael Murray

Lil Nas X

Polo Morin

Chord Overstreet

Kit Connor

Arthur Nory

Romeo Beckham

Mark Consuelos

Jason Momoa

Jason Derulo

Pierson Fodé

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Manu Rios

Lil Nas X

