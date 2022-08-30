Lil Nas X, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Manu Rios, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Lil Nas X/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Lil Nas X shows how it is done at the 2022 MTV VMAs, Taylor Zakhar Perez and some melon, Manu Rios takes a walk, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Chad Michael Murray
Lil Nas X
Polo Morin
Chord Overstreet
Kit Connor
Arthur Nory
Romeo Beckham
Mark Consuelos
Jason Momoa
Jason Derulo
Pierson Fodé
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Manu Rios
Lil Nas X
THE LATEST ON SL
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Tags