Link Love: Despite the online rumors, Donald Trump is not dead

Welcome back to your essential weekly recap of the most important headlines! Whether you were too busy enjoying the summer sun or simply missed some news, we’ve got you covered. Dive into our roundup of the biggest and most talked-about moments in pop culture and current events that you need to know about right now.



Despite many people’s thoughts and prayers, President Donald Trump was spotted Saturday morning after a day of speculation that he may have been dead or dying because he hadn’t been seen in public for days. [Mediaite]

Denzel Washington has an interesting take on his own movies. [Celebitchy]

Regina King credits the late great Southland for changing the way she acts. [Pajiba]

Surprise! Lady Gaga came out to promote Wednesday! [Go Fug Yourself]

Have you seen this handsome man, who is wanted for grand larceny? [Kenneth in the 212]

Snoop Dogg criticized LGBTQ+ representation in children’s movies in an August 2025 podcast appearance. “It’s like, I’m scared to go to the movies now,” Snoop said on the podcast. “Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for.” Snoop continues to disappoint. [People]

Nicholas Galitzine and his very handsome face are fronting the Emporio Armani Fall/Winter 2025/26 campaign for eyewear, watches, and jewelry. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]

Lil Nas X is speaking out for the first time since his Aug. 21 arrest, which ultimately led him to plead not guilty to four felony charges. “Your girl is gonna be okay, boo. Okay? S—’s gonna be all right.” [Variety]

Some text messages and emails between Justin Baldoni and others have been unsealed by a judge in his and Blake Lively’s ongoing legal battle. [Us Weekly]

Orlando Bloom admits that he was a horrible person to be around while losing 52 pounds for his boxing movie, The Cut. [EW]

Self-described “proud transphobe” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) cancelled a speaking engagement moments before it was set to begin because only eight people showed up. [LGBTQ Nation]

In a recent interview, KJ Apa shared that he was a virgin for the first few years of filming Riverdale. [Reality Tea]

Cracker Barrel caves in to MAGA and brings back dusty old logo. [Vulture]

In a comeback that no one asked for, director Bryan Singer has quietly directed a film that stars Oscar-winner Jon Voight. LOL. Jon Voight. [Variety]

Disco icon Gloria Gaynor, best known for her 1978 hit “I WIll Survive,” appears to have donated thousands of dollars to Republican candidates over the past several years, according to newly uncovered Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. So yep. There you go. [them]

Donald Trump basically admits that he’s a dictator. “I have the right to do anything I wanna do. I’m the President of the United States.” [Mediaite]

It’s about to get a lot harder to get your packages. President Trump’s tariff plan continues to wreak havoc on online shopping. [The Cut]