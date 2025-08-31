The 10 best dressed celebrities of the week: Andrew Garfield, Zoe Kravitz, Ncuti Gatwa, and more

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week! We’ve got Andrew Garfield, Zoe Kravitz, Ncuti Gatwa, and more!
These stars have set the fashion bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.
Get ready to be dazzled by their stylish outfits and flawless fashion sense! Now is the perfect moment to take notes and infuse your wardrobe with celebrity glamour.
Find out who made the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week list (featured in no particular order)!
Eve Hewson in Schiaparelli Haute Couture at the red carpet film ‘Jay Kelly’ on day 2 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025.
George Clooney in Giorgio Armani at the red carpet film ‘Jay Kelly’ on day 2 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025.
Chloë Sevigny in Simone Rocha at the After the Hunt’ photocall on day 3 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025.
Austin Butler in Givenchy at the New York City premiere of Caught Stealing on August 26, 2025.
Tilda Swinton in Chanel at the ‘La Grazia’ Opening Night Gala Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 27, 2025.
Bad Bunny in Saint Laurent at the New York City premiere of Caught Stealing on August 26, 2025.
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton at the ‘Bugonia’ premiere on day 2 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025.
Ncuti Gatwa in Wooyoungmi at the premiere of the film ‘The Roses’ at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on August 28, 2025.
Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent at the New York City premiere of Caught Stealing on August 26, 2025.
Andrew Garfield in Dior at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 – ‘After the Hunt’ premiere on August 29, 2025.