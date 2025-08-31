Fashion

The 10 best dressed celebrities of the week: Andrew Garfield, Zoe Kravitz, Ncuti Gatwa, and more

Andrew Garfield, Zoe Kravitz, Ncuti Gatwa
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images & Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages & Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week! We’ve got Andrew Garfield, Zoe Kravitz, Ncuti Gatwa, and more!

These stars have set the fashion bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.

Get ready to be dazzled by their stylish outfits and flawless fashion sense! Now is the perfect moment to take notes and infuse your wardrobe with celebrity glamour.

Eve Hewson in Schiaparelli Haute Couture at the red carpet film ‘Jay Kelly’ on day 2 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

George Clooney in Giorgio Armani at the red carpet film ‘Jay Kelly’ on day 2 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival - 'Jay Kelly' Premiere
Photo Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages

Chloë Sevigny in Simone Rocha at the After the Hunt’ photocall on day 3 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival – ‘After The Hunt’ Photocall
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Austin Butler in Givenchy at the New York City premiere of Caught Stealing on August 26, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'Caught Stealing'
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Tilda Swinton in Chanel at the ‘La Grazia’ Opening Night Gala Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 27, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - 'La Grazia' Opening Night Gala Premiere
Photo Credit: Cover Images

Bad Bunny in Saint Laurent at the New York City premiere of Caught Stealing on August 26, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton at the ‘Bugonia’ premiere on day 2 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival – ‘Bugonia’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Ncuti Gatwa in Wooyoungmi at the premiere of the film ‘The Roses’ at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on August 28, 2025.

London Premiere Of 'The Roses'
Photo Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent at the New York City premiere of Caught Stealing on August 26, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'Caught Stealing'
Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Andrew Garfield in Dior at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 – ‘After the Hunt’ premiere on August 29, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 – ‘After The Hunt’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

