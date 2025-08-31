Celeb Snaps: Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Callum Turner, Oscar Isaac, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Jacob Elordi at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 ‘Frankenstein’ photocall on August 30, 2025.
Callum Turner at the premiere of the film ‘Rose of Nevada’ at the 2025 Venice Biennale / 82nd Venice International Film Festival in the Sala Darsena on August 30, 2025.
George McKay at the premiere of the film ‘Rose of Nevada’ at the 2025 Venice Biennale / 82nd Venice International Film Festival in the Sala Darsena on August 30, 2025.
Tilda Swinton at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 ‘Broken English’ premiere on August 30, 2025.
Shailene Woodley attending ‘The Last Viking’ Premiere as part of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival at the Lido in Venice, Italy on August 30, 2025.
Hailey Bieber was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, CA on August 30, 2025.
From Baton Rouge to the Big Apple! Brooks, Grace Ann, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane Nader celebrate the launch of their new reality series “Love Thy Nader” with Raising Cane’s at Zero Bond in New York.
Hot launch, hot Chicken Fingers! Sarah Jane Nader celebrates her new reality series “Love Thy Nader” with Raising Cane’s at Zero Bond in New York.
Grace Ann Nader enjoys Raising Cane’s while celebrating the launch of her new reality series “Love Thy Nader” at Zero Bond in New York.
Amanda Seyfried arrives at the Excelsior Hotel during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.
Suki Waterhouse arrives at the Excelsior Hotel during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.
Jude Law arrives at the Excelsior Hotel pier on Day 5 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2025.
Alicia Silverstone at the Excelsior Hotel dock at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2025.
Ben Stiller in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on August 29.
Scott Caan in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on August 30.
Retta in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on August 30.
Katie Holmes is seen watching Novak Djokovic Vs Cameron Norrie on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2025 in Flushing Queens.
Paris Jackson at the ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.
Jesse Williams at the ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.
Leslie Bibb at the ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.
Mia Goth at the ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.
Oscar Isaac at the ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.
Callum Turner at the ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.
Jacob Elordi at the ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.
