Celeb Snaps: Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Callum Turner, Oscar Isaac, and more

Plus pics Paris Jackson, George McKay, Amanda Seyfried, Suki Waterhouse, Tilda Swinton, Katie Holmes, Jude Law, Shailene Woodley, Hailey Bieber, of & more!

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Jacob Elordi at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 ‘Frankenstein’ photocall on August 30, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - 'Frankenstein' Photocall
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Callum Turner at the premiere of the film ‘Rose of Nevada’ at the 2025 Venice Biennale / 82nd Venice International Film Festival in the Sala Darsena on August 30, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - 'Rose Of Nevada' Premiere
Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

George McKay at the premiere of the film ‘Rose of Nevada’ at the 2025 Venice Biennale / 82nd Venice International Film Festival in the Sala Darsena on August 30, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - 'Rose Of Nevada' Premiere
Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Tilda Swinton at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 ‘Broken English’ premiere on August 30, 2025.

INST venice broken english prem 300825 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - 'Broken English' Premiere
Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Shailene Woodley attending ‘The Last Viking’ Premiere as part of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival at the Lido in Venice, Italy on August 30, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival - 'The Last Viking' Premiere
Photo Credit: Aurore Marechal/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Hailey Bieber was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, CA on August 30, 2025.

Hailey Bieber Out In Los Angeles
Photo Credit: DUTCH/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

From Baton Rouge to the Big Apple! Brooks, Grace Ann, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane Nader celebrate the launch of their new reality series “Love Thy Nader” with Raising Cane’s at Zero Bond in New York.

Nader Sisters
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane’s

Hot launch, hot Chicken Fingers! Sarah Jane Nader celebrates her new reality series “Love Thy Nader” with Raising Cane’s at Zero Bond in New York.

Sarah Jane Nader
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane’s

Grace Ann Nader enjoys Raising Cane’s while celebrating the launch of her new reality series “Love Thy Nader” at Zero Bond in New York. 

Grace Ann Nader
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane’s

Amanda Seyfried arrives at the Excelsior Hotel during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - Celebrity Sightings - Day 4
Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Suki Waterhouse arrives at the Excelsior Hotel during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - Celebrity Sightings - Day 4
Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Jude Law arrives at the Excelsior Hotel pier on Day 5 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival - Celebrity Sightings - Day 5
Photo Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages

Alicia Silverstone at the Excelsior Hotel dock at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival - Celebrity Sightings - Day 5
Photo Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages

Ben Stiller in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on August 29.

Ben Stiller
Photo by: Emirates

Scott Caan in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on August 30.

Scott Caan
Photo by: Emirates

Retta in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on August 30.

Retta
Photo by: Emirates

Katie Holmes is seen watching Novak Djokovic Vs Cameron Norrie on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2025 in Flushing Queens.

US Open - Celebrity Sightings - Day 6
Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Paris Jackson at the ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Jesse Williams at the ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Leslie Bibb at the ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Mia Goth at the ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Oscar Isaac at the ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Callum Turner at the ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Jacob Elordi at the ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Jacob Elordi at the ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 30, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

