Insta Sanps: Ezra Moreland, Orville Peck, Mingyu, Jwan Yosef, and more

Miu von Furstenberg
In appreciation of these easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male stars and their hottest Instagram photos or videos from the past week.

This week, we have Ezra Moreland, Orville Peck, Mingyu, Jwan Yosef, and more hot celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, momentarily, allow us to be a little superficial, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Cruz Beckham and David Beckham.

A photo dump from Callum Scott.

Alex DiGiorgio on the rocks.

Bruno Alcantara lifts it.

Julian Larach takes a selfie.

A Franco Noriega photo dump.

Sam Hurley does a little dance.

Dylan Efron is getting paid to lather up.

Colton Underwood wishes you a happy Friday.

A Tommy Didario photo dump.

Jake Williamson LIFTed it.

Cody Simpson and his shrunken shirt.

A briefed Jwan Yosef.

Mingyu for Calvin Klein.

Orville Peck and his pecs.

A personality quiz with Ezra Moreland.

