Male Model Monday: Ugo Marchal, Alex Viera, Frederico Cola, and more

Miu von Furstenberg
Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week, we bring you photos of Ugo Marchal, Alex Viera, Frederico Cola, and more!

Check out the Male Model Monday pics and videos!

Ezra Moreland
Insta Sanps: Ezra Moreland, Orville Peck, Mingyu, Jwan Yosef, and more
82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere
Celeb Snaps: Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Callum Turner, Oscar Isaac, and more

Selfie time with Adel Bouteldja.

Christian Hogue books it.

Christian Hogue thongs it.

Nick Truelove is serious.

Thomas Mezger at work.

Peter Finn pools it.

Trip Wilson takes it in.

At the beach with Stefan Pollman.

Laking it with Shomari Francis.

Moods by Kornelijus Budrys.

Nico Pascual is ripped.

Frederico Cola works up a sweat.

Alex Viera sips.

Alex Viera floats.

Ugo Marchal takes us back.

