Colman Domingo fires back at critics over drag performance in Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Tears’ video

Emmy-nominated actor Colman Domingo has addressed the backlash surrounding his drag appearance in Sabrina Carpenter’s latest music video for “Tears,” delivering a pointed response to online critics who questioned his participation in the production.

The music video, which premiered on Friday, August 29, features Domingo alongside other drag performers in a Rocky Horror-inspired visual that accompanies Carpenter’s new single. However, the actor’s involvement sparked controversy on social media, with some users expressing disapproval of his drag performance.

One particular criticism that caught Domingo’s attention came from an X user who posted without tagging the actor directly. The comment read: “Hollywood ain’t s**t. Colman Domingo is a solid actor… Had to put him in drag in Sabrina Carpenter’s video huh?”

Rather than ignoring the criticism, Domingo chose to respond directly to his detractors. “It’s a character. Like all the characters I play. Calm down brother,” the Rustin star wrote in his response. The actor’s measured yet firm reply emphasized his professional approach to the role, treating it as he would any other acting opportunity.

Additionally, Domingo addressed the surprise element of his appearance with characteristic humor. “Didn’t see that coming did ya? Thank you Sabs for inviting me to truly play,” he posted on X, expressing gratitude to Carpenter for the creative opportunity.

The actor further encouraged his critics to embrace the video’s playful spirit. “Enjoy the video and the fun that it possesses,” Domingo urged, adding “Dance it out!” His response demonstrated his commitment to artistic expression while dismissing negativity surrounding his creative choices.

Carpenter herself showed support for Domingo’s participation, responding to his posts with enthusiasm. The collaboration between the pop star and the acclaimed actor represents an unexpected but celebrated crossover between different entertainment spheres.

Domingo’s response reflects his broader approach to his craft, viewing each role as an opportunity for artistic exploration. The actor, known for his powerful performances in productions like Euphoria and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, continues to challenge himself with diverse creative projects.

The incident highlights ongoing conversations about artistic freedom and the scrutiny faced by performers who take on unconventional roles. Meanwhile, the “Tears” video continues to generate buzz across social media platforms, with many fans celebrating the unexpected collaboration.