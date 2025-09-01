Quick Drag: Bosco transports herself to the Kelly Mantle Zone

Fresh from her run on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the stunning Bosco joins Kelly Mantle on The Kelly Mantle Show for a hilarious and unfiltered conversation that covers everything from the quirks of long pauses with transgender lesbians to the art of burlesque, Bosco’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 experience, and their shared love for Barbra Streisand.

The two dish on their partners, swap stories about tap dancing and social media bans, and even reveal their spicy Craigslist alter egos. Equal parts witty, chaotic, and charming, this episode captures the chemistry between Bosco and Kelly while serving laughs, shade, and plenty of surprises.

I mean, even Kelly’s ad reads are eccentric and exceptional.