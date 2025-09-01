Jacob Elordi got into a heated exchange on the Venice Film Festival red carpet with official

The glitz and glamour of the Venice Film Festival took an unexpected turn when Jacob Elordi found himself in a tense confrontation with festival security. The 28-year-old Australian actor, who was attending the world premiere of his latest film Frankenstein, didn’t hold back when a festival official tried to manage his fan interactions.

The whole thing went down on Saturday night as Elordi was making his way along the red carpet. What started as a typical premiere quickly shifted when the Saltburn star decided he wanted to spend more time with his fans than protocol apparently allowed. TikTok footage captured by an onlooker shows the moment things got heated between the actor and what appears to be a festival bodyguard.

Jacob Elordi at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 ‘Frankenstein’ premiere on August 30, 2025. Photo Credit: Jasmine Aissaoui/INSTARimages

The video shows Elordi speaking directly and closely to the official before moving toward the crowd of waiting fans. That’s when things really escalated. “I’m going to take a picture right here,” Elordi can be heard telling the festival staff member, making it clear he wasn’t about to be rushed along.

After posing for several photos with excited fans, the exchange took another turn. The cameras caught Elordi delivering what can only be described as a firm message to the official: “Don’t ever tell me what to do.” The words were delivered with the kind of intensity that left no room for interpretation.

Despite the heated exchange, fans seemed thrilled with their interaction with the actor. The TikTok user who posted the footage was clearly unbothered by the drama, writing in their caption that Elordi “was so nice, took photo[s] with everyone he can, he is so sexy and nice.”

This Venice incident comes on the heels of what should have been a career-defining moment for Elordi. Just hours after the red carpet drama, his performance in Guillermo del Toro‘s Frankenstein received massive acclaim during the film’s screening. The standing ovation lasted 13 minutes and moved both Elordi and director del Toro to tears.

However, this isn’t the first time Elordi has found himself in hot water with officials. Back in February 2024, he was investigated by Australian police after an alleged altercation with a radio producer in Sydney. That incident reportedly occurred when the producer attempted to prank Elordi by asking for bathwater, referencing his controversial scene in Saltburn.

Jacob Elordi at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 ‘Frankenstein’ photocall on August 30, 2025. Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

The Venice heated exchange highlights an ongoing tension between celebrities wanting to connect with their fans and the strict security protocols that major film festivals maintain. While festival officials are tasked with keeping events running smoothly, actors like Elordi sometimes push back when they feel those rules interfere with meaningful fan interactions.

As of now, Elordi’s representatives haven’t commented on the Venice incident. What’s clear is that the actor isn’t afraid to stand his ground, whether it’s with festival security or anyone else trying to dictate his movements.