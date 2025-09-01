Celeb Snaps: Kaia Gerber, Lewis Pullman, Amanda Seyfried, Indya Moore, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Kaia Gerber at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival – ‘The Testament Of Ann Lee’ Premiere on September 1, 2025.
Amanda Seyfried at the photocall for ‘The Testament of Ann Lee at the 82nd Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2025.
Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon filming “American Love Story” On Location in New York City on August 29, 2025.
Avan Jogia and Halsey at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival amfAR gala on August 31, 2025.
Paris Jackson at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival amfAR gala on August 31, 2025.
Sofia Carson at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival amfAR gala on August 31, 2025.
Jesse Williams at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival amfAR gala on August 31, 2025.
Ava Max at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival amfAR gala on August 31, 2025.
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are seen watching Novak Djokovic Vs Jan Lennard Struff On Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2025 in Flushing Queens.
Russell Wilson, Future Zahir Wilburn, and Ciara in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on August 31, 2025.
H.E.R. in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on August 31, 2025.
Danai Gurira in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City August 31, 2025.
Luca Sabbat at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival ‘Father Mother Sister Brother’ premiere on August 31, 2025.
Benny Safdie, Emily Blunt, and Dwayne Johnson spotted arriving at the Casino Pier on day 6 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025.
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt arrive at ‘The Smashing Machine’ premiere on day 6 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025.
Cate Blanchett at the photocall for ‘Father, Mother, Sister, Brother’ at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Casino on August 31, 2025.
Indya Moore at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival ‘Father Mother Sister Brother’ premiere on August 31, 2025.
Amanda Seyfried at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival – ‘The Testament Of Ann Lee’ Premiere on September 1, 2025.
Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend Lewis Pullman leave by boat from the Hotel Excelsior on the Lido for a party on August 31, 2025.