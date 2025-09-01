Celeb Snaps: Kaia Gerber, Lewis Pullman, Amanda Seyfried, Indya Moore, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Kaia Gerber at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival – ‘The Testament Of Ann Lee’ Premiere on September 1, 2025.

Photo Credit: Alessandro Bremec/IPA/INSTARimages

Amanda Seyfried at the photocall for ‘The Testament of Ann Lee at the 82nd Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2025.

Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon filming “American Love Story” On Location in New York City on August 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Avan Jogia and Halsey at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival amfAR gala on August 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Paris Jackson at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival amfAR gala on August 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Sofia Carson at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival amfAR gala on August 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Jesse Williams at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival amfAR gala on August 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Ava Max at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival amfAR gala on August 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are seen watching Novak Djokovic Vs Jan Lennard Struff On Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2025 in Flushing Queens.

Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Russell Wilson, Future Zahir Wilburn, and Ciara in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on August 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Emirates

H.E.R. in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on August 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Emirates

Danai Gurira in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City August 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Emirates

Luca Sabbat at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival ‘Father Mother Sister Brother’ premiere on August 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Benny Safdie, Emily Blunt, and Dwayne Johnson spotted arriving at the Casino Pier on day 6 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025.

Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt arrive at ‘The Smashing Machine’ premiere on day 6 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Cate Blanchett at the photocall for ‘Father, Mother, Sister, Brother’ at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Casino on August 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Indya Moore at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival ‘Father Mother Sister Brother’ premiere on August 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Amanda Seyfried at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival – ‘The Testament Of Ann Lee’ Premiere on September 1, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend Lewis Pullman leave by boat from the Hotel Excelsior on the Lido for a party on August 31, 2025.