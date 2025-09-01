Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Kaia Gerber, Lewis Pullman, Amanda Seyfried, Indya Moore, and more

Miu von Furstenberg
No Comments
4 Min Read
Kaia Gerber And Lewis Pullman Out In Venice
Photo Credit: Francesca Vieceli/IPA/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Kaia Gerber at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival – ‘The Testament Of Ann Lee’ Premiere on September 1, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival – 'The Testament Of Ann Lee' Premiere
Photo Credit: Alessandro Bremec/IPA/INSTARimages

Amanda Seyfried at the photocall for ‘The Testament of Ann Lee at the 82nd Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival - 'The Testament Of Ann Lee'
Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon filming “American Love Story” On Location in New York City on August 29, 2025.

Read

Ugo Marchal
Male Model Monday: Ugo Marchal, Alex Viera, Frederico Cola, and more
Ezra Moreland
Insta Sanps: Ezra Moreland, Orville Peck, Mingyu, Jwan Yosef, and more
Filming On The 'American Love Story' Set In New York City
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
Filming On The 'American Love Story' Set In New York City
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Avan Jogia and Halsey at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival amfAR gala on August 31, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival - amfAR Gala
Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Paris Jackson at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival amfAR gala on August 31, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival - amfAR Gala
Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Sofia Carson at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival amfAR gala on August 31, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival - amfAR Gala
Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Jesse Williams at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival amfAR gala on August 31, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival - amfAR Gala
Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Ava Max at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival amfAR gala on August 31, 2025.

Read

82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere
Celeb Snaps: Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Callum Turner, Oscar Isaac, and more
Andrew Garfield, Zoe Kravitz, Ncuti Gatwa
The 10 best dressed celebrities of the week: Andrew Garfield, Zoe Kravitz, Ncuti Gatwa, and more
82nd Venice International Film Festival - amfAR Gala
Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are seen watching Novak Djokovic Vs Jan Lennard Struff On Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2025 in Flushing Queens.

US Open - Celebrity Sightings - Day 8
Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Russell Wilson, Future Zahir Wilburn, and Ciara in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on August 31, 2025.

Russell Wilson, Future Zahir Wilburn, and Ciara
Photo Credit: Emirates

H.E.R. in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on August 31, 2025.

HER
Photo Credit: Emirates

Danai Gurira in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City August 31, 2025.

Danai Gurira
Photo Credit: Emirates

Luca Sabbat at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival ‘Father Mother Sister Brother’ premiere on August 31, 2025.

Read

US Open - Day 4
Celeb Snaps: Carlos Alcaraz, Andrew Garfield, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry and more
Instahottie 08282025
Instahottie: Yoga teacher and personal trainer Zacharias Niedzwiecki
82nd Venice International Film Festival - ‘Father Mother Sister Brother’ Photocall
Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Benny Safdie, Emily Blunt, and Dwayne Johnson spotted arriving at the Casino Pier on day 6 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival - Celebrity Sightings - Day 6
Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt arrive at ‘The Smashing Machine’ premiere on day 6 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival - 'The Smashing Machine' Premiere
Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Cate Blanchett at the photocall for ‘Father, Mother, Sister, Brother’ at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Casino on August 31, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival - ‘Father Mother Sister Brother’ Photocall
Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Indya Moore at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival ‘Father Mother Sister Brother’ premiere on August 31, 2025.

82nd Venice International Film Festival - ‘Father Mother Sister Brother’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Amanda Seyfried at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival – ‘The Testament Of Ann Lee’ Premiere on September 1, 2025.

Read

New York Premiere Of 'Caught Stealing'
Celeb Snaps: Bad Bunny, Austin Butler, Orlando Bloom, Tilda Swinton, and more
New York Premiere Of 'The Roses'
Celeb Snaps: Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Jenna Lyons, Paul Wesley, and more
82nd Venice International Film Festival – 'The Testament Of Ann Lee' Premiere
Photo Credit: Cover Images

Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend Lewis Pullman leave by boat from the Hotel Excelsior on the Lido for a party on August 31, 2025.

Kaia Gerber And Lewis Pullman Out In Venice
Photo Credit: Francesca Vieceli/IPA/INSTARimages

EDITOR’S PICKS

Josh Duhamel Is Prepared for Doomsday Deep in the Woods of Minnesota

Jamie Dornan Strips Down for Diet Coke

Colman Domingo Reveals He Almost Accidentally Joined a Cult

TAGGED:
Previous Article Jacob Elordi 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 - ‘Frankenstein’ Premiere Jacob Elordi got into a heated exchange on the Venice Film Festival red carpet with official
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FOLLOW SOCIALITE LIFE
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Sale Gwyneth: The Biography
Gwyneth: The Biography
Amazon Prime
$30.99 $21.71
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-09-01 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x