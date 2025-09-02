Quick Drag: The ugly truth from Bob the Drag Queen

Our RPDR season eight champion has been cranking out entertainment through Purse First Studios and on this episode of Bob the Drag Queen‘s series The Big Question the topic is “Why are you ugly?”

In this chaotic, brutally honest, and absolutely hilarious episode, Bob treats us to a little stand-up comedy and is joined by Brad Loekle, Joel Kim Booster, Naomi Smalls, and Robin Tran to roast beauty standards, dish out savage burns, and unpack how we define “ugly” in the LGBTQ+ community.

From Drag Race tea (Kim Chi shade included), to awkward Grindr preferences, “tall bottom” debates, body hair confessions, negging horror stories, and the world’s most savage compliments, this is an unapologetic conversation about attraction, rejection, and the messy truth about beauty.