Dwayne Johnson in tears as The Smashing Machine gets 15-minute ovation in Venice

The Venice International Film Festival just witnessed one of its most powerful moments this year, and it had nothing to do with red carpets or photo ops. Instead, Dwayne Johnson uncontrollably sobbed as the world premiere audience chanted, cheered, and screamed during a 15-minute standing ovation for his dramatic turn in The Smashing Machine.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt arrive at ‘The Smashing Machine’ premiere on day 6 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025. Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

The A24 film represents a significant departure for Johnson, who’s built his reputation on blockbuster action flicks and family-friendly adventures. However, this time around, he’s trading his usual charm for raw vulnerability, portraying the troubled MMA fighter Mark Kerr in what’s being described as his most challenging role yet. Director Benny Safdie helms the project, bringing his indie sensibilities to Johnson’s Hollywood star power.

The Rock was seen in tears whilst receiving a 15 minute standing ovation for his new movie ‘The Smashing Machine.’



pic.twitter.com/ng2fv9CX27 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 1, 2025

What made the moment even more special was the presence of the real Mark Kerr himself. Kerr made the trek to Venice for the showing, where they were joined by co-star Emily Blunt, creating an incredibly emotional atmosphere in the theater. The tears weren’t just from Johnson either – many audience members were visibly moved by the film’s intense portrayal of addiction, mental health struggles, and the brutal world of mixed martial arts.

This is how Oscar narratives are created, and industry insiders are already buzzing about Johnson’s potential awards season prospects. The standing ovation wasn’t just polite festival applause – it was a genuine outpouring of appreciation for an actor who’s clearly pushed himself into uncharted territory.

Dwayne Johnson at the photocall for the film ‘The Smashing Machine’ on Day 6 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025. Photo Credit: Cover Images

The emotional response speaks to something more profound than just another celebrity transformation.

Johnson’s willingness to strip away his usual persona and dive into such heavy material has clearly resonated with critics and audiences alike. After years of being Hollywood’s reliable action hero, The Smashing Machine might just be the film that proves he’s got serious dramatic chops, too.