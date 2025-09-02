Succession’s Nicholas Braun arrested for DUI in New Hampshire

Succession actor Nicholas Braun was arrested on Friday evening for allegedly driving under the influence in New Hampshire, according to local police authorities.

The 37-year-old actor, who gained widespread recognition for his role as Greg Hirsch on HBO’s critically acclaimed series, was arrested at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Lee Road in Moultonborough. The Moultonborough Police Department confirmed that Braun was charged with DUI-impairment and operating a vehicle without lights.

Police officials have not released specific details surrounding the circumstances of the arrest. Additionally, authorities have not disclosed what substance Braun was allegedly under the influence of at the time of his detention.

Nicholas Braun attends the IFP’s 29th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IFP)

Braun is scheduled to appear for arraignment on September 16 at the Ossipee Circuit Court, according to records from the New Hampshire Judicial Branch. Meanwhile, a representative for the actor has not responded to requests for comment regarding the incident.

The arrest comes as a surprise to fans of the Emmy-nominated actor, who became a fan favorite through his portrayal of Cousin Greg on Succession. His character, Logan Roy’s naive and ambitious great-nephew, earned him three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series throughout the show’s successful run.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Nicholas Braun attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Beyond his breakout role on Succession, Braun has maintained an active career in both television and film. He began his entertainment career with Disney productions, including his film debut in Sky High and subsequent appearances in Disney Channel original movies Minutemen and Princess Protection Program.

The actor has also appeared in various television series, including ABC’s 10 Things I Hate About You and The Secret Life of the American Teenager. Most recently, Braun showcased his versatility in the 2024 film Saturday Night, where he took on the challenging dual role of both Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson.