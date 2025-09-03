Celeb Snaps: Colman Domingo, Dacre Montgomery, Taylor Kitsch, Gabriel Basso, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Anna Wintour and Rami Malek are seen watching Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Andrey Rublev On Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 1, 2025 in Flushing Queens.

Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Simone Ashley is seen watching Alexander Bublik Vs Jannik Sinner On Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 1, 2025 in Flushing Queens.

Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Post Malone cheers attendees at the end of the runway of his Austin Post collection during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, on September 1, 2025.

Photo Credit: Firas Abdullah/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Marc Jacobs and Sofia Coppola at the ‘Marc by Sofia’ premiere on day 7 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

Rebecca Ferguson at the ‘A House Of Dynamite’ premiere on day 7 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Cardi B is seen arriving at court in Los Angeles, California on September 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: DUTCH/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

David Dobrik debuted his new snack brand, The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks, WAVERS, at the Costco Warehouse Roadshow in Leesburg, Virginia, over Labor Day weekend. At the Leesburg location, he spent several hours greeting members, taking photos, and interacting with the sampling team for his delicious, bold, crunchy, pizza-inspired snacks in Costco, with the exclusive 18oz club-size bags. Simultaneously the brand also was present at the Teterboro, New Jersey warehouse location. Members (including fans) lined up to try all four flavors: Spicy Pickle, Hot Honey, Late Night Pizza, and Extra Cheesy for a fun-filled Costco afternoon. The day prior David visited his factory in York, PA to help prepare the bags for the Costco product run and pack pallets for the floor.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman arrives at the Excelsior Hotel pier in Venice, Italy on September 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Gabriel Basso arrives at the Excelsior Hotel pier in Venice, Italy on September 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Taylor Kitsch leaving Live with Kelly & Mark after talking about new season The Terminal List:Dark Wolf in New York. September 02, 2025.

Photo Credit: RogerWong/instarimages.com

Idris Elba at the ‘A House Of Dynamite’ premiere on day 7 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Anthony Ramos at the ‘A House Of Dynamite’ premiere on day 7 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Dacre Montgomery arrives at the ‘Dead Man’s Wire’ premiere on evening 7 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Colman Domingo arrives at the ‘Dead Man’s Wire’ premiere on evening 7 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2025.