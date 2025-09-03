Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are reportedly dating

Hollywood has a new, head-turning potential couple on its hands: actress Sydney Sweeney and music mogul Scooter Braun. Reports from multiple outlets are suggesting that the Euphoria star and the controversial talent manager are in a “casual” new romance, sending shockwaves through the celebrity gossip world. The rumor mill went into overdrive after the two were spotted together at a high-profile event earlier this summer.

Sources indicate that Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun first crossed paths at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s extravagant wedding in Venice, Italy, back in June. A viral TikTok video showed the two taking a stroll together, which initially raised a few eyebrows. While Sweeney was also seen with other notable figures at the event, it appears Braun was the one who ultimately captured her attention.

Sydney Sweeney attends Lionsgate’s Los Angeles screening of ‘Americana’ held at Desert 5 Spot at Hollywood Volume, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel Los Angeles on August 3, 2025. Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Insiders close to the situation claim that the relationship is still in the early stages and not overly serious. One source told PEOPLE magazine that Sweeney “is living her life and working hard.” This makes sense, given Sweeney’s packed schedule and her recent breakup from her long-time fiancé, Jonathan Davino. Likewise, Braun finalized his divorce from Yael Cohen in 2022. It seems both are enjoying the single life, and this new connection could be a part of that.

On the other hand, a separate source confided in Page Six that Braun has been “obsessed” with Sweeney since their first meeting. Meanwhile, neither star has officially commented on the reports, keeping fans and critics alike guessing about their true relationship status.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 35th GLAAD Media Awards – Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GLAAD)

This new coupling is particularly surprising for a few reasons. First off, there’s the significant age gap; Sweeney is 27, and Braun is 44. Secondly, it’s a completely different dynamic for Sweeney, who famously told Glamour UK that she doesn’t “date people in the spotlight.” Clearly, she’s changing her tune, as Braun is one of the most recognizable and, to some, polarizing figures in the music industry.

Regardless of where this new romance goes, the news has certainly created a buzz. Many are keeping a close eye on the duo to see if their casual dates will evolve into a more public relationship.