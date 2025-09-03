Quick Drag: Ginger, Jujubee, Sapphira & Landon put a spell on us with Hokus Pokus Live!

Fresh off her win on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Ginger Minj is expanding her biggest touring production yet, Hokus Pokus Live!, with 11 new dates added due to overwhelming demand. The spellbinding theatrical drag experience, co-starring Sapphira Cristál, Jujubee, and Landon Cider, will now play 33 cities across North America from September 4 through October 26, closing at The Novo in Los Angeles. Additional stops include Toronto, Boston, Dallas, Phoenix, and Anaheim.

Inspired by Bette Midler’s encouragement on the set of Hocus Pocus 2, Ginger has written, directed, and co-produced this enchanting stage spectacle, which blends raucous comedy, powerhouse vocals, dazzling drag artistry, and a fresh twist on the beloved Halloween classic. Now in its third iteration, Hokus Pokus Live! promises new songs, new magic, and unforgettable performances that honor the heart of the original film while showcasing the unique talents of its star-studded cast.

Don’t miss out on all of the spooky fun! Tickets and VIP packages are available now at HokusPokusLive.com.