Drake is finally addressing those pesky plastic surgery rumors

After years of internet whispers and rap beef ammunition, Drake has finally addressed the persistent plastic surgery rumors during his appearance on Bobbi Althoff‘s Not This Again podcast on September 2nd. The “Hotline Bling” superstar tackled the speculation head-on, bringing his characteristic humor to what has become one of hip-hop’s most enduring conspiracy theories.

When directly asked about abdominal etching—a cosmetic procedure that sculpts muscle definition by removing fat—Drake gave a simple “No” to host Bobbi Althoff. However, the 38-year-old artist wasn’t content with just shutting down the ab surgery rumors. Instead, he playfully acknowledged the broader speculation surrounding his appearance.

“People also say that I got a BBL [Brazilian Butt Lift]. They call me ‘BBL Drizzy,'” Drake joked during the interview, referencing the viral nickname that emerged during his highly publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar earlier this year.

Drake attends the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

The plastic surgery rumors have been swirling around Drake since 2016, initially sparked by media personality Joe Budden’s social media post suggesting the rapper had visited celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Miami. Since then, the speculation has become a recurring theme in hip-hop, with artists like Pusha T, Megan Thee Stallion, and most notably Kendrick Lamar incorporating references into their lyrics.

During their epic rap battle in 2024, Kendrick took particular aim at these rumors, rapping on “euphoria”: “Let your core audience stomach that, then tell ’em where you get your abs from.” The diss track “Meet The Grahams” doubled down on these accusations, creating a viral moment that kept the speculation alive.

Interestingly, Drake made an unexpected confession during the podcast interview. When discussing his viral shirtless selfie from earlier this summer—the one that reignited plastic surgery discussions across social media—the Toronto native admitted to some digital enhancement. “I came from the gym, I was sweaty in that pic,” he explained, before confessing to “maybe” using the “detail” tool on photo editing app Facetune. “Maybe I heightened the saturation or something on it. I think I hit it too hard. They don’t look like that.”

Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

This candid admission about photo editing adds another layer to the ongoing conversation about authenticity in celebrity culture. While Drake firmly denies any surgical procedures, his willingness to cop to using Facetune shows a refreshing honesty about the pressures of social media perfection. He’s chosen to engage with the speculation playfully, even embracing the “BBL Drizzy” moniker that emerged from his feud with Kendrick.

Meanwhile, his fans continue to defend their idol across social media platforms, with many pointing out that the rumors remain unsubstantiated despite years of speculation. The controversy has certainly provided plenty of material for both his critics and supporters, keeping Drake’s name trending across various platforms.

As the dust settles from his latest clarification, one thing remains clear: Drake knows how to keep people talking, whether through his music, his social media presence, or his willingness to address even the most persistent rumors with a smile and a joke.