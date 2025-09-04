Eye CandyFeaturedSL

Jan Ravnik: Instahottie Update

Miu von Furstenberg
2 Min Read
Jan Ravnik
Photo via janravnik/Instagram

UPDATE: This Instahottie post was originally published on November 18, 2023.

On Thursday, Aug. 28, Good Morning America announced that Taylor Swift‘s backup dancer, Jan Ravnik, will be the newest professional dancer on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars. “I traveled globally with the Eras Tour, and now I’m excited to perform on the ballroom stage,” Ravnik said in a recorded message. “Mirrorball is timeless, and we’re here to win it.”

We’ve updated the feature with a slew of new photos and videos of Jan Ranik below.

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieJan Ravnik.

Read

Utica
Quick Drag: Utica Keeps Maddy Morphosis in Stitches
Hokus Pokus Live
Quick Drag: Ginger, Jujubee, Sapphira & Landon put a spell on us with Hokus Pokus Live!

Fans have been particularly thirsty about Jan, who is featured in Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour. As expected, that thirst escalated to new heights as Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour came out in theaters, and fans saw incredible footage of him sharing the stage with Swift.

Ravnik is a Slovenian dancer who recently moved to the United States to grow his career as a dancer. Before performing with Swift, Ravnik had been a backup dancer for superstars like Mariah Carey, Bruno Mars, Khalid, Bruno Mars, and Luis Fonsi, to name a few.

He can be found on TikTok:

@janravnik

Cold Plunge Tub is painful 😅😂🗣️ #notsotough

♬ original sound – Jan Ravnik
@janravnik

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together 🤷🏻‍♂️ @Taylor Swift #justhavingthebesttime #taylorswift #erastour #eras

♬ original sound – Jan Ravnik
@janravnik

Self doubt … short video I choreographed 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙆🏻‍♂️ Dancing with my brother @Samobam0 💥💥💥 #janravnikchoreography #dance #partnering

♬ original sound – Jan Ravnik

Enjoy these pics and videos of the very photogenic Jan Ravnik

