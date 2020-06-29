Lisa Rinna Lips: Her 10 Best Instagram Pucker Ups

Back in May of 2009, Lisa Rinna finally shared the tale of how her most talked about feature came to be — her lips.

Lisa Rinna’s lips have been much talked about over the years and she has embraced their plumpness.

Rinna recalled, “I had silicone put in my top lip not the bottom lip.”

She wanted the look that Barbara Hershey had in Beaches, “plump and beautiful,” said Rinna.

“I was gullible enough to go and do it.” She loved the look, which, she noted, “Made me who I am.”

So today we are celebrating what lip plumping has become to be referred to as getting, “Lisa Rinna lips!”

Enjoy these photos and videos of Lisa Rinna and her famous lips

Pucker it up!

An assist from Erika Jayne.

Side pucker.

Quarantine lips.

Accusing lips.

Admiring lips.

All shades of pink.

Mother and daughter lips.

Roxanne lips.

Nude lips.