Male Model Monday: Aleksandar Rusić, Max Hamilton, Wyatt Cushman, and more
Male Model Monday: Aleksandar Rusić, Max Hamilton, Wyatt Cushman, and more

March 7, 2022
Aleksandar Rusic
Alexander Rusic

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Aleksandar Rusic, Max Hamilton, Wyatt Cushman, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Gil Barshad is brief.

Wyatt Cushman is ready for summer.

Olorun Webster is serving looks.

Parker Gregory looks back.

Mitchell Wick soaks it in.

Max Hamilton soaks.

Bobby Penny beaches it.

Hands up, with Charlie Matthews.

Christian Hogue in the mirror.

Aleksandar Rusić will make you smile.

Socialite Life

