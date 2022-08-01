Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Alessio Pozzi & Elia Cometti, Emin Ozsut, Christian Hogue, and more
Male Model Monday: Alessio Pozzi & Elia Cometti, Emin Ozsut, Christian Hogue, and more

by
August 1, 2022
Alessio Pozzi & Elia Cometti
Photo via image_amplified/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Alessio Pozzi, Elia Cometti, Emin Ozsut, Christian Hogue, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Nigel Hart is growing up.

Jake Hobbs in a jock strap.

Dom Fenison chases waterfalls.

Justin Lyons tanks it.

Christos Katsavochristos throws it back.

Matt Palmer soaks it in.

Emin Özsüt checks it out.

Christian Hogue in Puka and Prada.

Levi Conely tubs it.

Alessio Pozzi and Elia Cometti for Man About Town.

