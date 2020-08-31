Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!
Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?
Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Charlie Matthews, Adam Phillips, Darnell Edwards and more!
Check out the photos and video:
Wyatt Cushman‘s Friday mood.
Agustin Bruno mirror selfie.
Matt Law‘s tiny bathing suit.
Florian Macek films.
Charlie Matthews is waiting.
Dom Fenison stretches.
Calum Winsor takes is it off.
Peter Badenhop on the rings.
Lounging with Adam Phillips.
Darnell Edwards is cut.
