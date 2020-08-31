Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Charlie Matthews, Adam Phillips, Darnell Edwards & More

by
August 31, 2020
Model Charlie Matthews
Photo via Charlie Matthews/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Charlie Matthews, Adam Phillips, Darnell Edwards and more!

Check out the photos and video:

Wyatt Cushman‘s Friday mood.

Agustin Bruno mirror selfie.

View this post on Instagram

🎴Mulan ATR🀄️

A post shared by Agustin Bruno (@agustinbruno98) on

Matt Law‘s tiny bathing suit.

Florian Macek films.

Charlie Matthews is waiting.

Dom Fenison stretches.

Calum Winsor takes is it off.

Peter Badenhop on the rings.

View this post on Instagram

zumba class 👯‍♂️

A post shared by Peter Badenhop (@peterbadenhop) on

Lounging with Adam Phillips.

Darnell Edwards is cut.

View this post on Instagram

Love hate

A post shared by D. Edwards (@dwillmodel) on

