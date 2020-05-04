Eye Candy

Male Model Monday: Chase Mattson, Lucas Loyola, Tom Hutch & More

By Michael Prieve
Photo via Chase Mattson/Instagram
Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Chase Mattson, Lucas Loyola, Tom Hutch and more!

Check out the photos:

Oh yes. Lucas Loyola.

Sergio Carvajal soaks it in.

What’s wrong Tom Hutch?

View this post on Instagram

@_tomhutch by @pantelisworld – coitus online

A post shared by Coitus Magazine (@coitusmagazine) on

Christian Hogue is ready.

View this post on Instagram

At The Ready

A post shared by Christian Hogue (@christianhogue) on

Showering with Nolan Zarlin.

Ivo Buchta is soaking in the sun.

Jacob Dooley is twisting it.

View this post on Instagram

@jacobdooley by @marco_ovando – coitus online

A post shared by Coitus Magazine (@coitusmagazine) on

Arched by Eian Scully.

Selfie by Tom Walker.

Chase Mattson has some mesmerizing eyes.

