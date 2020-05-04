Male Model Monday: Chase Mattson, Lucas Loyola, Tom Hutch & More

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Chase Mattson, Lucas Loyola, Tom Hutch and more!

Check out the photos:

Oh yes. Lucas Loyola.

Sergio Carvajal soaks it in.

What’s wrong Tom Hutch?

Christian Hogue is ready.

Showering with Nolan Zarlin.

Ivo Buchta is soaking in the sun.

Jacob Dooley is twisting it.

Arched by Eian Scully.

Selfie by Tom Walker.

Chase Mattson has some mesmerizing eyes.

