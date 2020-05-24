Male Model Monday: Christian Hogue, River Viiperi, Dom Fenison & More

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!
Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?
On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Christian Hogue, River Viiperi, Dom Fenison, and more!
Check out the photos:
Christian Hogue shows of the 8-pack.
Tyler James is Manscaped.
Luca Heubl is just casually lounging.
Jules Horn is pondering.
Jhona Burjack is all leathered up.
Smile by Juan Betancourtt.
Sergio Carvajal is taking it all in.
Hi there, Benjamin Crofchick.
Rolling it up with Josh Truesdell.
River Viiperi and his Calvins.
Desert boxing with Dom Fenison.
