Male Model Monday: Christian Hogue, River Viiperi, Dom Fenison & More
Male Model Monday: Christian Hogue, River Viiperi, Dom Fenison & More

by
May 24, 2020
Christian Hogue
Photo via Instagram/Christian Hogue

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Christian Hogue, River Viiperi, Dom Fenison, and more!

Check out the photos:

Christian Hogue shows of the 8-pack.

View this post on Instagram

Hikes and Heathy Waffles 🧇

A post shared by Christian Hogue (@christianhogue) on

Tyler James is Manscaped.

Luca Heubl is just casually lounging.

Jules Horn is pondering.

Jhona Burjack is all leathered up.

Smile by Juan Betancourtt.

View this post on Instagram

@caye_parra 📸

A post shared by Juan Betancourt (@juanbetancourtt) on

Sergio Carvajal is taking it all in.

Hi there, Benjamin Crofchick.

Rolling it up with Josh Truesdell.

View this post on Instagram

🧫 @clayboutte

A post shared by Josh Truesdell (@jtrues) on

River Viiperi and his Calvins.

Desert boxing with Dom Fenison.

View this post on Instagram

slow down

A post shared by Dom Fenison (@domfenison) on

