Male Model Monday: Christian Hogue, Tucker Des Lauriers Enrique Dustin & More

Eye Candy
By Michael Prieve
Christian Hogue Photo via Christian Hogue/Instagram
Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Christian Hogue, Tucker Des Lauriers, Enrique Dustin and more!

Check out the photos:

Josh Truesdell gives us sexy a selfie.

View this post on Instagram

🔩

A post shared by Josh Truesdell (@jtrues) on

A vacationing Enrique Dustin.

View this post on Instagram

missin’ baliii⁣ ⁣ 📷: @vinskyelvin

A post shared by Enrique Dustin (@iamenriquedustin) on

A shredded Jordan Ver Hoeve.

Lucas Loyola, up close and personal.

Nolan Zarlin is all hooded up.

View this post on Instagram

Cruise control 🚗💨

A post shared by nolanzarlin (@nolanzarlin) on

Elliot Meeten is D Squared.

Coffee time with River Viiperi.

View this post on Instagram

Few more weeks and I’ll be in Paradise again 👽

A post shared by RIVER VIIPERI (@riverviiperi) on

Tucker Des Lauriers is all about the hand washing.

Nathan Maillard gives a look.

A golden Christian Hogue.

View this post on Instagram

Golden Hours

A post shared by Christian Hogue (@christianhogue) on

