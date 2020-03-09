Male Model Monday: Christian Hogue, Tucker Des Lauriers Enrique Dustin & More

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Christian Hogue, Tucker Des Lauriers, Enrique Dustin and more!

Check out the photos:

Josh Truesdell gives us sexy a selfie.

A vacationing Enrique Dustin.

A shredded Jordan Ver Hoeve.

Lucas Loyola, up close and personal.

Nolan Zarlin is all hooded up.

Elliot Meeten is D Squared.

Coffee time with River Viiperi.

Tucker Des Lauriers is all about the hand washing.

Nathan Maillard gives a look.

A golden Christian Hogue.

From Our Partners

OMG, Need Ideas How to Protect Yourself From Corona Virus ?!? Here Are Some Ridiculous Ideas! [ OMG BLOG ]

?!? Here Are Some Ridiculous Ideas! [ ] Queer Eye Star Jonathan Van Ness Responds to Aaron Schock : “I Hope You Actually Work to Undo Your Legacy” [ Towleroad ]

Responds to : “I Hope You Actually Work to Undo Your Legacy” [ ] Britney Spears Reposts Same Pic Over and Over and Over [ Evil Beet Gossip ]

Reposts Same Pic Over and Over and Over [ ] The Westworld Premiere Bought LOOKS! [ Go Fug Yourself ]

Premiere Bought LOOKS! [ ] Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Pose Together for the First Time in Years [ Celebitchy ]

& Pose Together for the First Time in Years [ ] Woody Allen Memoir Dropped by Hachette After Staff Walkout [ Kenneth in the 212 ]

Memoir Dropped by Hachette After Staff Walkout [ ] Fleshback: Andy Gibb [Boy Culture]

On Sale in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.