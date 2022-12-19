Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Christopher Mason, Rumen Radev, Severin Emin, and more
Male Model Monday: Christopher Mason, Rumen Radev, Severin Emin, and more

December 19, 2022
Photo via Christopher Mason/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Christopher Mason, Rumen Radev, Severin Emin, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

A Wyatt Cushman reveal.

Cristiano D’Angelo dumps it.

Glenn Baeck covers it.

Samuel Betancourt gets patriotic.

William Goodge is slick.

Airon Mallars celebrates the holidays.

Stefano Tomadini goes formal.

Rumen Radev by the pool.

Christopher Mason in a towel.

Severin Emin gives good face.

