Male Model Monday: Delaney Ortiz, Armando Smith, Ben Bowers, and more
Male Model Monday: Delaney Ortiz, Armando Smith, Ben Bowers, and more

February 7, 2022
Delaney Ortiz
Photo via Delaney Ortiz/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Delaney Ortiz, Armando Smith, Ben Bowers, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Tucker Des Lauriers is a boxers guy.

Luca Heubl is a briefs guy.

Cristiano D’Angelo is ripped.

Fabian Johnson is working out.

Locker room selfie by Armando Smith.

Marlon Teixeira gets wet.

Parker Hurley in motion.

Jorge Diaz hits the gym.

Ben Bowers leans back.

Delaney Ortiz has good form.

Socialite Life

