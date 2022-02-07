Armie Hammer and his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers are ’slowly figuring things out as a couple’

Armie Hammer is mending his relationship with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers after receiving therapy for drug, alcohol, and sex issues at a treatment facility following sexual assault and abuse charges.

“Elizabeth has always prioritized her children and their well-being. The past year hasn’t been easy, but she and Armie have always been in love “PEOPLE has learned through a source. “They’re gradually finding things out as a marriage, but their two children will always come first.”

Hammer, 35, and Chambers, 39, are parents to two children: Harper Grace, 7, and Ford Douglas Armand, 4.

According to another report, “Elizabeth has always adored him.” “He is truly the love of her life,” says the insider. “They obviously had a lot of troubles, but Armie’s rehab stay shown that he was determined to making significant improvements. They get along well and love spending time with the kids.”

A representative for Chambers did not immediately reply to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

After ten years of marriage, Hammer and Chambers announced their divorce in July 2020, saying in a statement at the time, “It’s been a fantastic ride, but we’ve decided to turn the page and end our marriage. Our children and our relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our top priorities as we embark on this new chapter.”

That following month, Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer.

Hammer is presently facing rape charges stemming from an incident with a previous partner in 2017. The woman, identified only by her first name Effie, claimed Hammer “violently raped” her for four hours in Los Angeles in 2017, slamming her “head against a wall” and “beating [her] feet with a crop.”

Hammer’s lawyer previously rejected the rape allegations in a statement shared with PEOPLE, arguing that the interaction between Hammer and Effie was “fully consensual, negotiated and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participating.”

His attorney added, “Effie’s correspondence with Mr. Hammer both undermines and refutes her ridiculous claims. [Effie] texted Mr. Hammer a graphic text message on July 18, 2020, telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer answered by emphasizing that he did not want to continue having that type of relationship with her.”

Following Effie’s March 2021 press conference, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed Hammer was being investigated for sexual assault in a case that had been started in February of that year.

Prior to Effie’s statement, several women came out to accuse the actor of alleged abusive behavior and violent fantasies. In February, he was dropped by his talent agency, William Morris Endeavor, as well as his agent, and various film and television productions recast his roles.

In December, Hammer’s lawyer informed PEOPLE that the celebrity had “left the treatment centre and is doing wonderfully.” According to a source at the time, Hammer will “continue with out-patient therapies” and “takes it very seriously.” According to the source, Hammer will spend the holidays with his children and family.

After Hammer was accused of sexual assault, Chambers told her Instagram followers in May that she was “focused on healing, my babes, and work.” “A lot I’ve wanted to share, but it hasn’t been right [at the moment],” she added.

In May 2021, a source revealed that Hammer was dating a dental hygienist in the Cayman Islands in the midst of his troubles. After that, an insider told PEOPLE in August that Chambers had moved on and was dating again.

