Channing Tatum is unsure Matthew McConaughey will want to be in Magic Mike’s Last Dance

February 7, 2022
Channing Tatum is unsure Matthew McConaughey will want to be in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance.’

The 41-year-old actor – who stars as the eponymous stripper in the film series – admitted that he is unsure whether his co-star Matthew McConaughey will be reprising his role of Dallas for the third instalment after he refused to take part in the first sequel.

He said: “I don’t know if Matthew would want to do [‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’], he loves what he did in the first movie so much. He was like, ‘I don’t want to touch it.”

Channing then went on to heap praise on Matthew – who played former stripper Dallas and boss of Magic Mike in the cult hit – and singled him out as the “star” of the film.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he added: “I mean, I’m not saying anything about mine or anyone else’s performances. He was the star, he was the movie, it was special. I can’t tell you how many times I had to watch the movie because of different edits Steven [Soderbergh] would do, and I would just fast forward to when he blew the fire, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, he’s a swan song.”

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ is set to be released later this year and marks Channing’s first movie appearance after a four year break.

The star previously promised that he had “listened” to fans of the series and claimed that the upcoming movie will feature “less character, more dancing.”

He said: “I want this movie to be filled with joy and fun. Everybody is like, ‘Less character, more dancing.’ So I’ve listened.”

