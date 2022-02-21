Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Eduardo Penteado, Darnell Edwards, Mason Kendrick, and more
Male Model Monday: Eduardo Penteado, Darnell Edwards, Mason Kendrick, and more

February 21, 2022
Eduardo Penteado
Photo via Eduardo Penteado/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Eduardo Penteado, Darnell Edwards, Mason Kendrick, and more!

Check out the pics!

Jordan Torres is in the driver’s seat.

Alessio Pozzi is soaked.

Charlie Matthews gets steamed.

Flexing with Eduardo Penteado.

Jon Kuryla — reclined.

Matthew Noszka gets scruffy.

Michael Yerger on game day.

In bed with River Viiperi.

Mason Kendrick’s got legs.

Darnell Edwards in the mirror.

