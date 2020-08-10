Male Model Monday: Eian Scully, Tom Walker, Max Hamilton & More

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Eian Scully, Tom Walker, Max Hamilton and more!

Check out the photos:

Julian K. Neukomm gets a lift.

Matthew Law gets a rinse.

Say hello to Tom Walker‘s abs.

Max Hamilton selfies it up.

Christian Hogue‘s back is up against a wall.

Elliott Reeder in white.

Florian Macek hits the pool.

On the farm with Eian Scully.

Andrew Cooper is up to no good.

Walking with Adam Phillips.