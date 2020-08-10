Male Model Monday: Eian Scully, Tom Walker, Max Hamilton & More

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!
Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?
Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Eian Scully, Tom Walker, Max Hamilton and more!
Check out the photos:
Julian K. Neukomm gets a lift.
Matthew Law gets a rinse.
Say hello to Tom Walker‘s abs.
Max Hamilton selfies it up.
Christian Hogue‘s back is up against a wall.
Elliott Reeder in white.
Florian Macek hits the pool.
On the farm with Eian Scully.
Andrew Cooper is up to no good.
Walking with Adam Phillips.
CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES
🏳️🌈 Kylie Minogue’s ‘Say Something’ Video Is an Explosion of Glitter and Camp — WATCH
🏳️🌈 Love Victor Renewed for a Second Season on Hulu
🏳️🌈 English Soccer Star Paul Gascoigne Is ‘Very Proud’ of Bisexual Son Regan Gascoigne
🏳️🌈 Paul Sturm: Male Model Spotlight
🏳️🌈 Jerry Falwell Jr. Is Sorry For the Unzipped Pants Photo: ‘Just in Good Fun’
🏳️🌈 Kanye West Admits That He’s Running to Siphon Black Votes From Joe Biden
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ A man casually walks away as he breaks toes off of the Italian Canova statue in a museum. You gotta watch this! [OMG BLOG]
★ Amid national outcry, administrators reportedly have reversed their decision to suspend a 15-year-old student who shared viral images from inside her reopened Georgia high school this week. [Towleroad]
★ Reese Witherspoon is a meme queen! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Kylie Minogue has released a video for her new track “Say Something” and it as if Xanadu has been reborn and infused with glitter bombs. [Curt and Frank]
★ Turn it up! 12 Forgotten classics by women-led new wave bands: Offshore edition. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Zendaya goes for a dramatic “back” statement for InStyle. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Bella Hadid flipped off some NYPD cops because they weren’t wearing masks. [Celebitchy]
★ If you’re an ass man, you’re in luck! [Boy Culture]