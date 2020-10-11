Giovanni Bonamy/Instagram
Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!
Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?
Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Giovanni Bonamy, Addis Miller, Rafael Miller, and more!
Devin Goda values the grind.
Coffee facts with Jules Horn.
Is Leo Cressant ever not at the beach?
Stefan Petrov is dedicated.
A Savage Michael Yerger.
Rafael Miller and his summer vibes.
Elliott Reeder and his mirror selfie.
Calum Winsor is relaxing.
Addis Miller is up to no good.
Giovanni Bonamy is on the lookout.
