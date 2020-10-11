Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Giovanni Bonamy, Addis Miller, Rafael Miller, and More
Male Model Monday: Giovanni Bonamy, Addis Miller, Rafael Miller, and More

by
October 11, 2020
Giovanni Bonamy
Giovanni Bonamy/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Giovanni Bonamy, Addis Miller, Rafael Miller, and more!

Devin Goda values the grind.

Coffee facts with Jules Horn.

Is Leo Cressant ever not at the beach?

Stefan Petrov is dedicated.

View this post on Instagram

Dedication. 🔑

A post shared by Stefan Petrov (@stefanpetrov) on

A Savage Michael Yerger.

Rafael Miller and his summer vibes.

Elliott Reeder and his mirror selfie.

Calum Winsor is relaxing.

Addis Miller is up to no good.

View this post on Instagram

Summer in the winter 🌄 @cernucci

A post shared by ADDISDABADDEST🇪🇹 (@addismiller) on

Giovanni Bonamy is on the lookout.

X