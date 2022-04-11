Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Jábel Balbuena, Giovanni Bonamy, Gil Barshad and more
Male Model Monday: Jábel Balbuena, Giovanni Bonamy, Gil Barshad and more

April 11, 2022
Jábel Balbuena
Photo via Jábel Balbuena/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Jábel Balbuena, Giovanni Bonamy, Gil Barshad and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Jábel Balbuena by the pool.

Ethan O’Pry sits.

Wyatt Cushman shows off them abs.

Lucas Cruz and a blanket.

Lucas Loyola does a few pushups.

Elliott Reeder in a towel.

Addis Miller gazes.

Lee Kholafai is putting in the work.

Giovanni Bonamy poses a question.

Gil Barshad hits the runway.

