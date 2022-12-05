Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Joseph Bruzas, Stefano Marshall, Leonardo Hanna Azrak, and more
Male Model Monday: Joseph Bruzas, Stefano Marshall, Leonardo Hanna Azrak, and more

by
December 5, 2022
Joseph Bruzas
Photo via Joseph Bruzas/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Joseph Bruzas, Stefano Marshall, Leonardo Hanna Azrak, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Jon Kortajarena in a hallway.

Marlon McKenzie is wet.

Wyatt Cushman is framed.

Michael Yerger sans shirt.

Maverick McConnell in a mirror.

Dani Garcia in black and white.

Augusta Alexander flexes.

Joseph Bruzas and his abs.

Stefano Marshall lifts it.

Leonardo Hanna Azrak and the round bump.

