Socialite Life
Now Reading
Male Model Monday: Justice Joslin, Kit Butler, Tucker Des Lauriers, and more
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Male Model Monday: Justice Joslin, Kit Butler, Tucker Des Lauriers, and more

by
August 8, 2022
Justice Joslin
Photo via Justice Joslin/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Justice Joslin, Kit Butler, Tucker Des Lauriers, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Giovanni Bonamy collaged.

Josh Fine is up against a wall.

Justice Joslin in jeans.

Levi Conely showers.

Tyler James takes a dip.

Tucker Des Lauriers roofs it.

Kit Butler’s Versaces are wet.

See Also
Glen Powell
Glen Powell, Orlando Bloom, Rafael L Silva, and more Insta Snaps

Michael Yerger for DSquared underwear.

Eian Scully stretches.

Peter Mairhofer enjoys the weekend.

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top