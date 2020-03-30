Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Male Model Monday: Justin Halley, David Gandy, Matthew Noszka & More

Eye Candy
By Michael Prieve
Justin Halley Photo via Justin Halley/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Justin Halley, David Gandy, Matthew Noszka and more!

Check out the photos:

Jefferson West is serious.

Leo Cressant with the perfect background.

View this post on Instagram

Can’t wait until I can travel again ☀️ I have seen a lot of positivity and amazing behaviors coming out of this crisis but also a lot of aggressiveness. This is a rough time for everybody. For you, for me, for the governments that (I think) try their best, but most of all for people living in the streets, for people who are weaker than others and for elderly ! We need to understand before judging, to be kind rather than scared, and to be open to the new world that will be given to us after this crisis ! • • OFFER STILL AVAILABLE ! For those who want to stay active and maintain a healthy lifestyle but who can’t go out or chose to stay home. For any purchased Meal Plans on my website, I will send you a free 1 month home workout program. I will adapt the program to your fitness level and you will be provided with full details of specific exercises, rep ranges and rest periods. This program also includes access to the App with exercise video tutorials and my Nutrition Guide. For more informations about the Meal Plans and what it includes, please visit my website (link in my bio : leocressant.com) or contact me directly ☀️ • • • #tbt #travelblogger #sydney #visitaustralia #australia #sydneyoperahouse #travelvibes #menstyle #menshair #styleoftheday

A post shared by Léo | Travel ~ Fitness (@leo.cressant) on

A pensive Elliot Meeten.

View this post on Instagram

Stay at home

A post shared by Elliot George Meeten (@elliotmeeten) on

Jordan Ver Hoeve is up to no good.

View this post on Instagram

Sayyy Whaaaatttt…..Just cause we’re in #quarantine doesn’t mean we can’t have a #sundayfunday ?!?! 🤪😂🙈💪🏻🤩 big throwback photo of 18 year old jordan working/ shooting in Miami 😎 time FLIES, I feel like I just took this photo yesterday…..and I know this time of craziness we’re dealing with right now will fly by as well….and not to sound cliché….but we WILL come out stronger in some way😎💪🏻 what’s everyone doing on there Sunday funday??(: I had a nice am cardio earlier today, and now working on reading/ analyzing scripts, then some other shenanigans later! A busy brain is a happy Jordan🤓🎬📸🤩 #letsgetit #sundayfunday #jordanverhoeve #actor #wilhelminamiami #throwback #mycalvins #quarantine #buchwaldtalent #lamanagement #miami

A post shared by Jordan Ver Hoeve (@jordanverhoeve_official) on

Justin Halley is ready.

Stefan Petrov on a boardwalk.

View this post on Instagram

I’m so much looking forward to the future! 🌅

A post shared by Stefan Petrov (@stefanpetrov) on

In bed with Adam Phillips.

Shaving with David Gandy.

Selfies with Nolan Zarlin.

Lounging with Matthew Noszka.

