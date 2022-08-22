Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Levi Conely, Pietro Boselli, Trip Wilson, and more
Male Model Monday: Levi Conely, Pietro Boselli, Trip Wilson, and more

by
August 22, 2022
Levi Conely
Photo via Levi Conely/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Levi Conely, Pietro Boselli, Trip Wilson, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Jordan Torres on the beach.

Levi Conely has quite the bulge.

Levi Conely by the sea.

Levi Conely in the desert.

Stefan Pollmann for Calvin Klein.

Chand Smith covers it.

A selfie by Tyler Maher.

Say hello to Trip Wilson.

Pietro Boselli and his arms.

Stefano Tomadini
Lucas Montilla sunbathes.

Josh McGregor — tits out!

Body by Tom Walker.

Dom Fenison for Versace.

Socialite Life

