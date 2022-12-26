Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Marcus Law, Marlon McKenzie, Paul Forman, and more
Male Model Monday: Marcus Law, Marlon McKenzie, Paul Forman, and more

December 26, 2022
Marcus Law
Photo via Image mmscene/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Marcus Law, Marlon McKenzie, Paul Forman, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Trip Wilson and his chain.

Christian Hogue in fall colors.

João Araujo goes baggy.

Josh Fine emerges.

Ethan O’Pry is feeling the Christmas spirit.

Leonardo Hanna Azrak masks up.

Adriano Romanini in profile.

Eian Scully and a surfboard.

Marlon McKenzie on a staircase.

Paul Forman lounges.

Marcus Law tires it.

